Amundi Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Amundi lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,723,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,563 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.51% of American Electric Power worth $251,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.