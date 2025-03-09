Amundi Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,080,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,841 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.73% of Copart worth $402,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,534 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,626 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,162,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 0.0 %

CPRT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

