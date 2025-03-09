AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,624,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1,620.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in National Grid by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 161,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

