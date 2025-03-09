AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,677,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,428 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 225,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $38.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

