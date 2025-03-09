AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of KLA by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 99,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $711.29 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $710.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

