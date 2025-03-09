AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 675,631 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 675,631 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,102.34. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,950 shares of company stock worth $2,817,160. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CMS opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.