AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 11,268 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,469,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,261,000 after acquiring an additional 143,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,725,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.2 %

Synopsys stock opened at $450.88 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.77 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.21 and its 200-day moving average is $512.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

