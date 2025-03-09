AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases Shares of 2,523 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $644.92 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $653.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $600.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.79.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,268 shares of company stock worth $11,536,378. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

