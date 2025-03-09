American Assets Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of American Assets Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.19. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

