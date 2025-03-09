Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $58.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

