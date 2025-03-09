ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 113,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 43,776 shares.The stock last traded at $58.91 and had previously closed at $58.02.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

