Alpine Associates Management Inc. Sells 60,800 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. cut its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the quarter. PlayAGS comprises approximately 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of PlayAGS worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 15.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in PlayAGS by 173.9% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Trading Up 0.0 %

AGS stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 2.37.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

