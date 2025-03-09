Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $30.10 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Enstar Group worth $30,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $331.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $275.02 and a one year high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

