AlphaQuest LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 14,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 208,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

