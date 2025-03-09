AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 233.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DoubleVerify worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,323,000. M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 501,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth $49,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $35.57.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

