AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. New Jersey Resources comprises 0.4% of AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 39,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $229,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,704. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

