Alpha Omega Group Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 209.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

