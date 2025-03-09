Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $22.42. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 51,741 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.