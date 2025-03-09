Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.20.

AC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$16.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$26.18. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry acquired 13,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.75 per share, with a total value of C$228,546.55. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total value of C$130,246.80. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

