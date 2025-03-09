Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $249,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 7,489 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $320,678.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,952.38. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 2,627 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $126,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,059.42. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,897,920. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $54.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $99.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

