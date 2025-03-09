Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 4,269 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 74,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 882.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VITL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Vital Farms Price Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.95. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $165.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $916,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,815,209.10. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock worth $7,855,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.