Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 236,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 54,738 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.2 %

ALRM opened at $58.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $76.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

