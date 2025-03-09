Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,587 BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $102.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

