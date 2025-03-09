Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $352,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,687,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $122.61 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

