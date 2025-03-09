Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $284,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 403 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,110,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after buying an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $628.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $711.17 and a 200-day moving average of $764.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $585.27 and a 52-week high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.