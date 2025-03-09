Aigen Investment Management LP Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,835 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 674,723 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,389,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9,573.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 370,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 366,647 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $5,509,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,171.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 198,898 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE ZIM opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.