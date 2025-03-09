Aigen Investment Management LP Has $317,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 501,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

