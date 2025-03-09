Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $1.65. Aemetis shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 726,310 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Get Aemetis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMTX

Aemetis Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aemetis by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 343,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Aemetis by 36.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 185,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aemetis by 515.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.