Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $496,887.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $829,384.32. This trade represents a 37.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,305,000 after purchasing an additional 82,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 994,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.