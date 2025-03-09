Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.06. 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 83,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on ADAG. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Adagene from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.
Adagene Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adagene
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. raised its position in shares of Adagene by 1,349.2% in the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 3,825,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,952 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adagene by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 262,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adagene by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adagene in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adagene by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Adagene Company Profile
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
