Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 488,250 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$43.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

