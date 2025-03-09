9,992 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

