6,112 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,672 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,929,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after acquiring an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,795,000 after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.