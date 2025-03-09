5,135 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $191.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $193.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average is $175.69.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

