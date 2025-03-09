3,694 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $15,919,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $8,327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 969.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 65,841 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcosa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 330.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on ACA

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.