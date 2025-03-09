3,250 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by SLT Holdings LLC

SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Upstart by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Upstart by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $948,793.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,006,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,541,452.98. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182 in the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 2.25.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
