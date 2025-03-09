3,162,621 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,162,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,327,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 3.03% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,685,000 after buying an additional 566,772 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,323.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 228,679 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 276,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 383,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $44.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

