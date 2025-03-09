3,031 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

