2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX) Trading Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:BITX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.37 and last traded at $43.64. Approximately 7,270,625 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

