25,136 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

