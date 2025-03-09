2,253,626 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,253,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,591,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of XLG opened at $47.93 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

