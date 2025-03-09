184,649 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Bought by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.08% of Pilgrim’s Pride at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

