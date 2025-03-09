17,973 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.