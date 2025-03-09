17,075 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 149.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.14.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

