1,658 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.10.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

