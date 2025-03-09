13,046 Shares in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PWP opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.61. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

