126,483 Shares in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.11% of COPT Defense Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE CDP opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.96.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 99.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CDP shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.