1,070 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi grew its holdings in United Rentals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 286,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,421 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $628.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $711.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $764.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.