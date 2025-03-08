Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW) Short Interest Update

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Zoomcar Price Performance
NASDAQ ZCARW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zoomcar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About Zoomcar
