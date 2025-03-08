Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 2.4 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

